Two Cops Embrace Martyrdom In Terrorist Attack On Police Check Post

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 10:40 PM

At least two police officials embraced martyrdom and several others sustained injuries in a presumed suicide attack on Jamrud Takhta Baig police check post in Khyber district

The martyred police officials were identified as Younis and Manzoor Shah, district police confirmed on Thursday.

The martyred police officials were identified as Younis and Manzoor Shah, district police confirmed on Thursday.

Soon after the incident, the security forces reached the spot and started search operation.

The injured cops were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex here.

