Two Cops Gunned Down
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable were gunned
down by alleged robbers near here on Tuesday.
On a tip-off, the police raided near Dera Shahpur bridge when
the suspects opened fire.
As a result of which, ASI Ghulam
Shabbir and Constable Ghulam Farid posted at Sadr police
station, received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.
District Police Officer Syed Ali along with other police officers
reached the spot and ordered the arrest of culprits.
The police have cordoned off the area to arrest the fleeing
culprits.
In a statement, the DPO paid tribute to the martyred officials
and vowed to bring the culprits to justice.
