Two Cops Gunned Down

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Two cops gunned down

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable were gunned

down by alleged robbers near here on Tuesday.

On a tip-off, the police raided near Dera Shahpur bridge when

the suspects opened fire.

As a result of which, ASI Ghulam

Shabbir and Constable Ghulam Farid posted at Sadr police

station, received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.

District Police Officer Syed Ali along with other police officers

reached the spot and ordered the arrest of culprits.

The police have cordoned off the area to arrest the fleeing

culprits.

In a statement, the DPO paid tribute to the martyred officials

and vowed to bring the culprits to justice.

