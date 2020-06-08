Two cops held for taking bribe

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti corruption establishment police on Monday arrested an ASI and a constable on the charge of taking bribe.

According to ACE sources, Nazim Ali resident of Chak No 43-NB submitted an application to DPO Sargodha, in which, he alleged that ASI Mohammad Ashraf ASI and constable Qamar Sajjad of Cantt Police Station detained him illegally and released him after taking Rs 265,000.

The DPO Sargodha after an investigation, referred the case to anti-corruption establishment (ACE) for legal action.

The ACE arrested Muhammad Ashraf ASI and QamarSajjad Constable of Cantt Police Station Sargodhaand started investigation.