UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Cops Held For Taking Bribe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:49 PM

Two cops held for taking bribe

Anti corruption establishment police on Monday arrested an ASI and a constable on the charge of taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti corruption establishment police on Monday arrested an ASI and a constable on the charge of taking bribe.

According to ACE sources, Nazim Ali resident of Chak No 43-NB submitted an application to DPO Sargodha, in which, he alleged that ASI Mohammad Ashraf ASI and constable Qamar Sajjad of Cantt Police Station detained him illegally and released him after taking Rs 265,000.

The DPO Sargodha after an investigation, referred the case to anti-corruption establishment (ACE) for legal action.

The ACE arrested Muhammad Ashraf ASI and QamarSajjad Constable of Cantt Police Station Sargodhaand started investigation.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Police Station Sargodha

Recent Stories

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

8 minutes ago

Top officials of Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Polic ..

32 minutes ago

Problems of export industry should be resolved: Mi ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber processes over 152,000 e-transaction ..

51 minutes ago

196 e-commerce licences issued in UAE in May 2020

51 minutes ago

Two service projects in Al Dhaid worth AED4 millio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.