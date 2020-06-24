Two cops held on extorting money from ehsaas centre retailer

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested two constables on Wednesday on charge of extorting money from a ehsaas Kifalat centre retailer at Fazalpur.

Station House Officer PS, Fazalpur Jam Sajjad Haidar, said the two constables Kamran and Faheem who were deputed at ehsaas kifalat centre Fazalpur were arrested from the centre on extortion charges.

First Information Report has been registered against the constables on complain of the retailer, the police officer said.