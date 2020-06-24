UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Cops Held On Extorting Money From Ehsaas Centre Retailer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Two cops held on extorting money from ehsaas centre retailer

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested two constables on Wednesday on charge of extorting money from a ehsaas Kifalat centre retailer at Fazalpur.

Station House Officer PS, Fazalpur Jam Sajjad Haidar, said the two constables Kamran and Faheem who were deputed at ehsaas kifalat centre Fazalpur were arrested from the centre on extortion charges.

First Information Report has been registered against the constables on complain of the retailer, the police officer said.

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan nominated for World Travel Awards as ..

3 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

33 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

33 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

44 minutes ago

DC Dera takes steps to stop outbreak of coronaviru ..

27 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.