Two Cops Injured During Operation Against Drug Mafia In T.M.Khan

Published October 12, 2022

Two cops injured during operation against drug mafia in T.M.Khan

Two policemen were injured during operation conducted by the special force against the drug mafia in Tando Mohammad Khan on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Two policemen were injured during operation conducted by the special force against the drug mafia in Tando Mohammad Khan on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of DIG Hyderabad while confirming the incident said the special force led by ASP Aleena Rajpar raided the main puri manufacturing factory near 70 Mori during which the accused started firing at the police.

On receiving the information about the incident, the police force headed by the SSPs of Hyderabad, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan were sent to the spot.

DIG Syed Pir Mohammad Shah has said that the operation would continue till the elimination of drug dealers and the accused who opened fire on the police would be arrested.

He said that action would be taken against drug dens. He said Mainpuri is a poison and the Police would take action against those who were found involved in this dirty profession.

The strict action would be initiated against those police officials who were found involved in this menace, DIG warned.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the police of different districts have reached the scene and rescued the hostages, while six accused have been arrested after seizing a large quantity of drugs.

