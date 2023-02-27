Two cops injured in attack on police check post in Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Heavily armed terrorists attacked the Rohri check post of Kulachi Police Station late Sunday night, leaving two policemen injured.

According to a police spokesman, the terrorists attacked the check post using small and heavy weapons within the precincts of Kulachi Police Station.

As a result, two police constables, Atta Ullah and Nemat Ullah, were injured.

The police team retaliated forcefully, but the terrorists managed to escape under cover of darkness. The injured policemen were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani, along with a Pak army team, reached the site and initiated an investigation into the incident.