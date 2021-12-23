Two cops injured in firing by motorcyclists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Two cops of Islamabad police sustained critical bullet injuries when they tried to stop bike riders during snap checking on G.T road in Sihala police area.

According to details, two jawans Zakir and Yasir of Islamabad police from Eagle Squad were conducting checking on G.

T road when they tried to stop bike riders. The motorcyclists started firing on them resulting critical bullet injuries to both. They were shifted to hospital where they were operated.

Police officers including IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus rushed to the hospital, he told that both are out of danger now.