Two Cops Injured In Firing Incident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Two cops were reportedly injured on Monday when Police in G-8/1 sector intercepted two culprits who opened fire at them.

According to police sources, two young men riding on a bike were asked to stop by the police but they opened fire and tried to escape.

However, police chased them and managed to apprehend them.

Later, both the alleged criminals were shifted to Karachi Company Police Station. Police also recovered two 30 bore pistols and contraband from their possession. Further investigations were underway.

