Two cops injured in grenade attack

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Two cops were injured when a criminal hurled grenade on a police party in Khar, Bajaur tribal district here on Wednesday.

According to details, a criminal, Shahab hurled a hand grenade on a police team when they started a search operation to arrest him.

Two senior personnel of police, Jabbar Khan and Abdur Rehman injured in the incident. The injured cops were being admitted in Khar Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Meanwhile, police has continued operation to arrest the criminal who is hiding in a nearby house.