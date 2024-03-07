Two cops killed in Pazzu Bazar

At-least two traffic police officials were killed by unidentified motorcyclists near Tank Mor in Dara Pazzu Bazar here

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) At-least two traffic police officials were killed by unidentified motorcyclists near Tank Mor in Dara Pazzu Bazar here.

The martyed cops were identified as constable Hafeezullah and Head Constable Zaram Khan.

Rescue 1122 shifted the martyrs to District Headquarters Hospital.

