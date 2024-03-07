Two Cops Killed In Pazzu Bazar
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM
At-least two traffic police officials were killed by unidentified motorcyclists near Tank Mor in Dara Pazzu Bazar here
LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) At-least two traffic police officials were killed by unidentified motorcyclists near Tank Mor in Dara Pazzu Bazar here.
The martyed cops were identified as constable Hafeezullah and Head Constable Zaram Khan.
Rescue 1122 shifted the martyrs to District Headquarters Hospital.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar
House job training starts in CMC hospital
Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan
Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of Bhutto7 minutes ago
-
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU7 minutes ago
-
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help7 minutes ago
-
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct7 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh10 minutes ago
-
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes10 minutes ago
-
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar10 minutes ago
-
House job training starts in CMC hospital10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building2 minutes ago
-
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package for poor people19 minutes ago