Open Menu

Two Cops Killed In Pazzu Bazar

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Two cops killed in Pazzu Bazar

At-least two traffic police officials were killed by unidentified motorcyclists near Tank Mor in Dara Pazzu Bazar here

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) At-least two traffic police officials were killed by unidentified motorcyclists near Tank Mor in Dara Pazzu Bazar here.

The martyed cops were identified as constable Hafeezullah and Head Constable Zaram Khan.

Rescue 1122 shifted the martyrs to District Headquarters Hospital.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Tank Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing ..

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..

7 minutes ago
 Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

7 minutes ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

7 minutes ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

7 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

10 minutes ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

10 minutes ago
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

10 minutes ago
 House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation bui ..

Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building

2 minutes ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

10 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation proj ..

Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan