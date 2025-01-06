Two cops martyred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAKKI MARWET, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) At-least two police officials embraced martyrdom in shooting near Jabo Khel area here on a motorcycle.

The victims were identified as Hikmatullah and Khan Bahadur residents of Khero Khel Pakka, said Rescue 1122 spokesman.

The Rescue 1122 medical team shifted the bodies of the martyrs to the district headquarters hospital in Tajazai.