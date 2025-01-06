Open Menu

Two Cops Martyred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Two cops martyred

LAKKI MARWET, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) At-least two police officials embraced martyrdom in shooting near Jabo Khel area here on a motorcycle.

The victims were identified as Hikmatullah and Khan Bahadur residents of Khero Khel Pakka, said Rescue 1122 spokesman.

The Rescue 1122 medical team shifted the bodies of the martyrs to the district headquarters hospital in Tajazai.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

30 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

35 minutes ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

2 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

13 hours ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

17 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

17 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan