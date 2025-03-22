Open Menu

Two Cops Martyred, As Many Injured In Raid On Drug-pushers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Two cops martyred, as many injured in raid on drug-pushers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Two policemen were martyred, while two others sustained serious injuries during a raid against drug sellers and suppliers in the Luxian police precincts on Saturday.

According to police, the Luxian Police launched a large-scale crackdown on drug dealers and raided a suspected drug stockpile. However, the drug-pushers opened fire on the police party, resulting in the martyrdom of Constable Imran and Constable Rana Shafique. Sub-Inspector Mumtaz and Elite Force Constable Nauman sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The unidentified drug suppliers managed to escape, taking advantage of the dense forest in the area.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan paid rich tribute to the bravery of the martyred personnel. Meanwhile, District Police Officer Sargodha, along with other police officers, reached the site and oversaw the shifting of the bodies to the hospital for necessary legal requirements.

Inspector General of Punjab Police also expressed deep sorrow over the incident, honoring the sacrifices of the martyrs and injured officers. He stated that their dedication to maintaining peace would never be forgotten and that the Punjab Police remains committed to eradicating crime from the province.

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

51 minutes ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

4 hours ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

13 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

14 hours ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

14 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan