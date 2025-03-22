Two cops martyred, as many injured in raid on drug-pushers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Two policemen were martyred, while two others sustained serious injuries during a raid against drug sellers and suppliers in the Luxian police precincts on Saturday.

According to police, the Luxian Police launched a large-scale crackdown on drug dealers and raided a suspected drug stockpile. However, the drug-pushers opened fire on the police party, resulting in the martyrdom of Constable Imran and Constable Rana Shafique. Sub-Inspector Mumtaz and Elite Force Constable Nauman sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The unidentified drug suppliers managed to escape, taking advantage of the dense forest in the area.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan paid rich tribute to the bravery of the martyred personnel. Meanwhile, District Police Officer Sargodha, along with other police officers, reached the site and oversaw the shifting of the bodies to the hospital for necessary legal requirements.

Inspector General of Punjab Police also expressed deep sorrow over the incident, honoring the sacrifices of the martyrs and injured officers. He stated that their dedication to maintaining peace would never be forgotten and that the Punjab Police remains committed to eradicating crime from the province.