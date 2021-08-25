UrduPoint.com

Two Cops Martyred, DSP, SHO Injured In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Two police cops were martyred and DSP and SHO sustained injuries in a firing incident took place near Gharo, district Thatta on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Two police cops were martyred and DSP and SHO sustained injuries in a firing incident took place near Gharo, district Thatta on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, a police party headed by DSP and SHO Gharo was attacked by an armed group when it had reached for arresting accused nominated in FIR No.

142/2021, as a result of which ASI Sakhi Mohammad Bakhsh and constable Ali Nawaz Channar got martyred while DSP and SHO received injuries, police said.

The injured DSP and SHO Gharo Mumtaz Birohi were immediately shifted to hospital for medical aid while bodies of the martyred cops were transported to civil hospital Thatta for autopsy.

