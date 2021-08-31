UrduPoint.com

Two Cops Martyred In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:47 PM

Two cops martyred in encounter

Two police constables were gunned down in a shootout with outlaws in Manga Mandi area on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Two police constables were gunned down in a shootout with outlaws in Manga Mandi area on Tuesday.

According to police, some robbers were fleeing after dacoity near Manga Bypass when constables- Ibad Ali and Adil Hussain who were on patrolling chased the outlaws.

Seeing policemen close to them, the outlaws opened fire, killing them on the spot.

On information, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry reached the hospital where bodies of martyred constables were placed.

He directed the SP Sadr to form a police team for the arrest of dacoits involved in the incident, and saidthat Lahore police were proud of its brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the protection of livesand property of people.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Police Manga

Recent Stories

CM pays tributes to martyred cops

CM pays tributes to martyred cops

2 minutes ago
 Deadly Blast Rocks Mexican Sugar Factory

Deadly Blast Rocks Mexican Sugar Factory

10 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

10 minutes ago
 Old bike and farm motor bring light to Malawi vill ..

Old bike and farm motor bring light to Malawi village

15 minutes ago
 Opposition rallies will only increase coronavirus ..

Opposition rallies will only increase coronavirus cases; says governor Chaudhry ..

15 minutes ago
 11778 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hydera ..

11778 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.