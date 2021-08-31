Two cops martyred in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Two police constables were gunned down in a shootout with outlaws in Manga Mandi area on Tuesday.

According to police, some robbers were fleeing after dacoity near Manga Bypass when constables- Ibad Ali and Adil Hussain who were on patrolling chased the outlaws.

Seeing policemen close to them, the outlaws opened fire, killing them on the spot.

On information, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry reached the hospital where bodies of martyred constables were placed.

He directed the SP Sadr to form a police team for the arrest of dacoits involved in the incident, and saidthat Lahore police were proud of its brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the protection of livesand property of people.