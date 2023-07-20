Two cops martyred in Regi attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :At least two cops embraced martyrdom and two others were injured in a fierce attack by terrorists on a police check post in Regi area here in the wee hour of Thursday morning.

According to city police, the terrorists used heavy arms and ammunition including SMG rifles, sniper thermal vision, and M4 weapons and targeted police personnel from a distance of 30 meters.

The police personnel on duty retaliated back however the two personnel were shot in the head and embraced martyrdom on the spot while two others were injured.

The police spokesman said that it was an informal check post that was targeted by the terrorist as a soft target, adding the terrorists managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the dark.

A team from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) reached the spot, obtained the CCTV footage of the crime scene, and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur informed the terrorists would soon be traced out, adding progress has also been made into a suicide attack on the FC vehicle in Hayatabad.