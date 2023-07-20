Open Menu

Two Cops Martyred In Regi Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Two cops martyred in Regi attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :At least two cops embraced martyrdom and two others were injured in a fierce attack by terrorists on a police check post in Regi area here in the wee hour of Thursday morning.

According to city police, the terrorists used heavy arms and ammunition including SMG rifles, sniper thermal vision, and M4 weapons and targeted police personnel from a distance of 30 meters.

The police personnel on duty retaliated back however the two personnel were shot in the head and embraced martyrdom on the spot while two others were injured.

The police spokesman said that it was an informal check post that was targeted by the terrorist as a soft target, adding the terrorists managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the dark.

A team from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) reached the spot, obtained the CCTV footage of the crime scene, and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur informed the terrorists would soon be traced out, adding progress has also been made into a suicide attack on the FC vehicle in Hayatabad.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Suicide Attack Police Vehicle Progress Post From

Recent Stories

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

2 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

4 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

13 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

14 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

15 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

15 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

15 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan