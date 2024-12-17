Open Menu

Two Cops Martyred In Terrorists' Attack On Check Post

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Two cops martyred in terrorists' attack on check post

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) At-least two police officials embraced martyrdom in a night time terrorists' attack on a remote Gunangar police check post in the jurisdiction of Chakisar police station here.

According to a police spokesperson, the terrorists launched an assault from all sides while using heavy ammunition to target the check post, however, the cops on duty repelled the attack and forced the terrorists to retreat.

As a result of intense firing Head Constable Nisar Ahmed was martyred on the spot, while Check Post Incharge ASI Muhammad Hassan succumbed to his injuries at the Battagram hospital.

Later, the funeral prayers of the martyred official were offered at the Sher Ali Khan Shaheed Police Lines in Shangla, attended by senior police officials and local dignitaries.

KP IGP lauded the bravery and courage of the police personnel and vowed that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain.

He assured that those responsible for the attack would be swiftly brought to justice.

He lauded ASI Muhammad Hassan and Head Constable Nisar Ahmed for laying down their lives in the defense of the homeland, describing their sacrifices as a source of pride for the entire police force.

APP/adi

