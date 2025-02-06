Two cops martyred, six injured in Alarmed attack on checkpost

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) At least two police officials were martyred, and six others sustained injuries in an armed attack on Bahadur Khel checkpost in Karak on Thursday.

According to a district police spokesperson, the martyred officers have been identified as Driver Naqeeb and Adnan of the Elite Force.

The injured personnel include Taimoor, Junaid, Ilyas, Syed, another officer named Ilyas, and Saddam. Among them, two policemen are from Karak, while the Elite Force officer is from the Hazara Region.

The wounded personnel have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Karak and Peshawar for medical treatment.

Following the attack, security forces launched a search operation in the area to track down the assailants.