Open Menu

Two Cops Martyred, Three Injured In Assault On Police Van

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Two cops martyred, three injured in assault on police van

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) At-least two police personnel embraced martyrdom and three other sustained injuries when unknown gunmen ambushed a mobile vehicle near an under construction checkpoint in Pathan Kot area here Thursday.

Incharge Faridullah and Constable Ayaz embraced martyrdom on the spot while the injured including Constable Ismatullah, Constable Alamgir and Driver Farooq were rushed to district hospital, said the district police.

It added that the police mobile van was on routine patrolling in the area when unknown militants opened fire at them. Heavy police force reached the spot soon after the incident and started search operation in the area.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Injured Fire Militants Police Mobile Driver Vehicle Van Alamgir

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

4 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

16 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

17 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

18 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

19 hours ago
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

20 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

21 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

21 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

21 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

21 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan