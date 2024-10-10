Two cops martyred, three injured in assault on police van

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) At-least two police personnel embraced martyrdom and three other sustained injuries when unknown gunmen ambushed a mobile vehicle near an under construction checkpoint in Pathan Kot area here Thursday.

Incharge Faridullah and Constable Ayaz embraced martyrdom on the spot while the injured including Constable Ismatullah, Constable Alamgir and Driver Farooq were rushed to district hospital, said the district police.

It added that the police mobile van was on routine patrolling in the area when unknown militants opened fire at them. Heavy police force reached the spot soon after the incident and started search operation in the area.

APP/adi