Two cops reshuffle

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) District police officer on Thursday notified transfers and postings of two police officials.

According to a notification, Station House Officer,Ahmadpur East (City) police station, Muhammad Yaseen has been transferred to Police Lines Bahawalpur, while awaiting Inspector, Noman Yaseen has been posted as Station House Officer,Ahmadpur East (City) police station.