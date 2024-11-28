Two Cops Reshuffle
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 11:20 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) District police officer on Thursday notified transfers and postings of two police officials.
According to a notification, Station House Officer,Ahmadpur East (City) police station, Muhammad Yaseen has been transferred to Police Lines Bahawalpur, while awaiting Inspector, Noman Yaseen has been posted as Station House Officer,Ahmadpur East (City) police station.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shopkeeper booked for selling pesticides without license20 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 14 injured as bus overturned in Sargodha40 minutes ago
-
'Jaggery 'with dry nuts emerges as top winter treat40 minutes ago
-
IIOJK is an open prison, turned into military cantonment: APHC3 hours ago
-
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa11 hours ago
-
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Rana Afzal11 hours ago
-
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s “final call” as ..11 hours ago
-
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon11 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG11 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports 56th WPV1 case11 hours ago
-
President Aleksandr Lukashenko meets COAS, praises Pak Armed Forces11 hours ago
-
Gilani praises Grand Mufti’s contributions to Muslim world11 hours ago