Two Cops Returning From Polio Duty Martyred In Rustam

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:14 PM

Two cops returning from polio duty martyred in Rustam

Two police officials returning from polio staff security duty were shot dead by unknown miscreants in Rustam area of Mardan district on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Two police officials returning from polio staff security duty were shot dead by unknown miscreants in Rustam area of Mardan district on Wednesday.

DSP, Shahbaz Garhi, Adnan Alam Khan said both the police officials were returning from polio duty on a motorbike when unknown assailants fired at them in Rustam area.

Both the officials succumbed to bullet injuries at the scene.

Police force reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area to search for the perpetrators involved however no arrest was made till filing of this report.

The martyred police officials were identified as Sayed Raza Ali Shah, resident of Saidaan, Mardan and Shakir, the Rescue 1122 added.

More Stories From Pakistan

