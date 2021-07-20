UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Cops Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:51 PM

Two cops suspended

Muharrar and Naib Muharrar of Samanabad police station were suspended on the charge of aerial firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Muharrar and Naib Muharrar of Samanabad police station were suspended on the charge of aerial firing.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Muharrar Nauman and Naib Muharrar Falak Sher shot in the air in jubilation over restoration of SHO Inspector Junaid Nazeer Gujjar who had been suspended by higher authorities.

On a complaint, SP Iqbal Town suspended the Muharrar and Naib Muharrar.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Russia Can Counter Terrorism Threats Together With ..

3 minutes ago

Biden's Pick for Senior Diplomatic Post Pledges Mo ..

3 minutes ago

12 held with contraband

3 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized to ensure cleanliness on Ei ..

6 minutes ago

Youth drowns in canal

6 minutes ago

Belgium mourns as death toll from Europe floods hi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.