Two cops suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Muharrar and Naib Muharrar of Samanabad police station were suspended on the charge of aerial firing.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Muharrar Nauman and Naib Muharrar Falak Sher shot in the air in jubilation over restoration of SHO Inspector Junaid Nazeer Gujjar who had been suspended by higher authorities.

On a complaint, SP Iqbal Town suspended the Muharrar and Naib Muharrar.

Further investigation was underway.