Two cops suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Two policemen were suspended for releasing seven accused after taking a bribe.

Madina Town police said a police team had arrested four men and three women from a brothel but Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mukhtar and Moharar Shahbaz released them after taking a bribe.

Superintendent Police Nabeel Khokhar took the notice and conducted an inquiry in which theboth policemen proved guilty. He suspended the officials and ordered them to report thePolice Lines.