Two Cops Suspended

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

Two cops suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) suspended two police constables on the charge of their alleged involvement in motorcycle theft cases.

Police said that police constables Sabir and Ishtiaq had allegedly stolen motorcycles from police lines and Kotwali police had registered cases against them.

Therefore, the police arrested the cops and locked them behind bars for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the CPO suspended both the accused constables and directed the DSP Headquarters to probe the matter and submit a report to him at the earliest so that further action could be taken against the accused, spokesman added.

