Two Cops Suspended After Lockup Video Goes Viral
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division suspended two police officials on the charge of viral of video of a locked accused on social media.
Police said here on Monday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil had received complaint that video of an accused locked behind the bars in Batala Colony police station was viral on social media.
After receiving information, the CPO took serious notice and directed the SP Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and take action against the responsible.
Therefore, an inquiry was conducted during which head constable Jamshaid Ahmad and constable Ghulam Mustafa were found guilty.
Hence, the SP Iqbal Division suspended both police officials and arrested one Sohail who made video of the locked accused and shared it on social media with the help of his accomplice.
Show cause notices were also issued to SHO Batala Colony and Muharrar of the police station on charge of their negligence while raids were being conducted for arrest of the remaining accused, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio campaign launched in Mirpur AJK to immunize 76,656 children5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister orders enhanced security measures for polio campaign5 minutes ago
-
Three arrested over killing minor boy5 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accidents5 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 94 kg drugs15 minutes ago
-
AJK launches nationwide polio vaccination campaign15 minutes ago
-
MEPCO crackdown: 3009 pilferers so far held in October25 minutes ago
-
Over 3lac kids to administer polio drops during anti-polio drive25 minutes ago
-
CAP-ICC convened to mull over pressing global challenges amid piling up humanitarian, climate crisis ..45 minutes ago
-
Man killed,two injured in a road mishap2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz extends birthday greetings to Maryam Nawaz4 hours ago
-
Police operations against criminals12 hours ago