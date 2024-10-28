Open Menu

Two Cops Suspended After Lockup Video Goes Viral

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Two cops suspended after lockup video goes viral

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division suspended two police officials on the charge of viral of video of a locked accused on social media.

Police said here on Monday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil had received complaint that video of an accused locked behind the bars in Batala Colony police station was viral on social media.

After receiving information, the CPO took serious notice and directed the SP Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and take action against the responsible.

Therefore, an inquiry was conducted during which head constable Jamshaid Ahmad and constable Ghulam Mustafa were found guilty.

Hence, the SP Iqbal Division suspended both police officials and arrested one Sohail who made video of the locked accused and shared it on social media with the help of his accomplice.

Show cause notices were also issued to SHO Batala Colony and Muharrar of the police station on charge of their negligence while raids were being conducted for arrest of the remaining accused, spokesman added.

