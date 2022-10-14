Two cops suspended for "demanding bribe"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :DPO Muzzafargarh on Friday has suspended two police officials for taking bribe, according to a spokesman.

Constable Sabir Kalasra and Moharer Waseem Gormani of Shah Jamal Police Station were proved of their guilt in the inquiry report.

DPO expressed zero tolerance on discipline of police force. He said the department would be purged of black sheep to facilitate the complainants for redressal of their grievances.