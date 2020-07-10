UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Cops Suspended For Torturing Man

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:53 PM

Two cops suspended for torturing man

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry has suspended two police officials on charge of trespassing and torturing a senior citizen in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry has suspended two police officials on charge of trespassing and torturing a senior citizen in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that Head Constable Irfan and Constable Nadeem of police post Pensara trespassed on the house of an aged man Khalid in Chak No.

275-JB and tortured him.

When its video went viral, the CPO Faisalabad took notice and suspended both cops.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Man Post

Recent Stories

Free treatment being provided to AIDS patients, NA ..

14 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat lives Friday

22 minutes ago

Extreme attempts to handle debt damaged economy: M ..

53 minutes ago

PM initiates second national action plan against l ..

1 hour ago

'Increase minimum age of marriage for girls in Pun ..

1 hour ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.