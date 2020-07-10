Two cops suspended for torturing man

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry has suspended two police officials on charge of trespassing and torturing a senior citizen in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry has suspended two police officials on charge of trespassing and torturing a senior citizen in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that Head Constable Irfan and Constable Nadeem of police post Pensara trespassed on the house of an aged man Khalid in Chak No.

275-JB and tortured him.

When its video went viral, the CPO Faisalabad took notice and suspended both cops.