Two cops suspended over firing into the air

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday took notice of firing into the air at a wedding ceremony in Shahdara area and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The IG Punjab suspended both the police officials and ordered an inquiry. He said that police were a disciplined force so there was no place for law breaking elements.

He directed that strict action be taken against the personnel involved in illegal activities.

Meanwhile, Rao Sardar Ali Khan also took notice of the incident of firing on a school van in Rawalpindi. He sought report from the RPO Rawalpindi.