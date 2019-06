(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab , Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday notified the transfers and postings of two police officers.

According to the notification, Tauseef Haider, awaiting posting was posted as District Police Officer, Gujrat, whereas, Syed Ali Mohisn, District Police Officer, Gujrat was directed to report Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, with immediate effect.