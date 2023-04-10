Close
Two Corona Patients Admitted To Holy Family Hospital (HFH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Two Corona patients admitted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as two patients with positive symptoms of the Coronavirus were admitted to the city's Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to the daily situation report issued by District Health Authority on Monday,47,855 patients have tested positive since the pandemic, 44,182 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,673 from the outside district.

As many as 46,505 Coronavirus patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,833 were Rawalpindi residents and 3,672 were from other districts.

The report further updated that seven patients were quarantined at home while 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus. Meanwhile, the report said no corona case had arrived in the district during the last 24 hours.

