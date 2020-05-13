Two corona patients die in Sukkur

Two coronavirus positive patients died in Sukkur including deputy director special education officer Sukkur, Abdul Rasheed Mahar, who was declared COVID-19 positive from Gambat Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) on Tuesday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Two coronavirus positive patients died in Sukkur including deputy director special education officer Sukkur, Abdul Rasheed Mahar, who was declared COVID-19 positive from Gambat Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) on Tuesday night.

Another COVUD-19 patient, Molvi Shafiq Chachar from Pano Aqil was admitted with kidney problem in SIUT Karachi, but his medical tests declared him coronavirus positive and after two days he died on Wednesday, said SIUT Sukkur Director Dr Iqbal Daudpoto.

His body was shifted to his native village Pano Aqil, near Sukkur and buried according to Sindh government SOPs for coronavirus patients.