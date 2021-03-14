Two coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

Two more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 155 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) : A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 554 in the district.

He said that 1079 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period. He said that so far 9,160 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad were 898.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 37, including 11 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.