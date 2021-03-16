UrduPoint.com
Two Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Two coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Two more patients died from the COVID-19 in the district while 90 people tested positive on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the health department said the death toll reached 558 in the district.

He said 1,044 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs, adding that so far 9,175 patients had recovered while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,155.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital, adding that131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospitalwhile 39, including 11 confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

