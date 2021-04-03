UrduPoint.com
Two Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 09:12 PM

Two coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

Two more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 161 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Two more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 161 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 641 in the district.

He said that 1,762 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,174 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,701.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 137 patients, including 83 confirmed ones, were under treatmentat the Allied Hospital while 45, including 18 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

