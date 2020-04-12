UrduPoint.com
Two Coronavirus Patients From DHQ Miranshah Discharged After Recovery: District Administration

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Two coronavirus patients from DHQ Miranshah discharged after recovery: District Administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Two patients of coronavirus were discharged from DHQ hospital Miranshah in North Waziristan district after they were recovered and their test were found negative.

According to district administration North Waziristan, two positive COVID-19 patients were brought to DHQ hospital on April 04 and were admitted at isolation ward.

They were fully recovered and discharged from hospital after their test was found negative on April 11, 2020.

