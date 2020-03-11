Two Coronavirus patients recover in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary of Health Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi on Wednesday said that 15 cases of Coronavirus had been tested positive in Sindh and out of them two patients of the virus had been recovered whereas 13 patients were under the treatment.

Talking to APP here, he said that all patients were stable and their health was improving. Sharing details, he said that in view of Coronavirus 188 tests were carried out of them only 14 people were tested positive and others were tested negative.

He said that two patients had recovered from the Coronavirus and had been discharged.

He further said that daily 4000 visitors land at Karachi Airport and to test them measures were being taken. The Secretary said that 50 professionals had been posted at Karachi Airport and those would work in three different shifts and their number would be increased further.

Private hospitals had shared the data of 691 patients and out of them no one had been tested positive, he said.

He further said that on Wednesday (Today) 17 people were tested and all those were declared negative and no new case was reported today.