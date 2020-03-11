UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Coronavirus Patients Recover In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Two Coronavirus patients recover in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary of Health Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi on Wednesday said that 15 cases of Coronavirus had been tested positive in Sindh and out of them two patients of the virus had been recovered whereas 13 patients were under the treatment.

Talking to APP here, he said that all patients were stable and their health was improving. Sharing details, he said that in view of Coronavirus 188 tests were carried out of them only 14 people were tested positive and others were tested negative.

He said that two patients had recovered from the Coronavirus and had been discharged.

He further said that daily 4000 visitors land at Karachi Airport and to test them measures were being taken. The Secretary said that 50 professionals had been posted at Karachi Airport and those would work in three different shifts and their number would be increased further.

Private hospitals had shared the data of 691 patients and out of them no one had been tested positive, he said.

He further said that on Wednesday (Today) 17 people were tested and all those were declared negative and no new case was reported today.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh All From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US State Department Criticizes Russia in 2019 Huma ..

46 seconds ago

Sanders Says Remaining in Presidential Race After ..

47 seconds ago

Sindh Govt contacts Center for setting up quaranti ..

49 seconds ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Italy Surpasses 12, ..

50 seconds ago

Iran Concerned Over Health of Nationals in US Pris ..

52 seconds ago

Cars sale up 2.47% in Feb

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.