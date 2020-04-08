Two coronavirus patients recovered in Karak

Focal Person for Coronavirus in Distict Headuarters Hospital, Karak, Dr Shahid Salam Wednesday said that two patients, whose tests came negative were sent home from the quarantine

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Focal Person for Coronavirus in Distict Headuarters Hospital, Karak, Dr Shahid Salam Wednesday said that two patients, whose tests came negative were sent home from the quarantine.

He said they were admitted in the quarantine a week ago when their tests came positive.

He appealed to people to avoid unnecessary visit to markets, roaming in the streets, avoid shaking hands, hugging and keeping distance from one another to prevent themselves from the coronavirus.