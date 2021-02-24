UrduPoint.com
Two Corpses Among Minor Recovered From Canal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Two corpses among minor recovered from canal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Two corpses including a infant girl were recovered from a canal located in limits of Qader Pur Ran police station.

According to police, a twenty-four year old woman with ten months old baby girl dead bodies were found in Qader Pur Ran canal.

Police took the bodies into custody and it have yet to identify them.

However, investigation was started into the incident.

