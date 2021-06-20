Two corpses found

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Two corpses were found in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby witnessed a corpse of 65-year-old man lying at a deserted place in Jinnah Colony and informed the Gulberg police.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Rescue-1122 fished out a body of 50-year-old man from Rakh Branch Canal near Roshanwala Bypass and handed it over to the Dijkot police.

The identity of bodies has yet to be established.

Further investigation was underway.