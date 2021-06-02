Two Corpses Found In Separate Incidents
Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Two corpses were found from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.
Police said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a corpse lying at a deserted place near Millat Road and informed the area police.
Similarly, the police also recovered a human corpse from Railway Station Faisalabad.
The police have shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.
The identity of bodies has yet to be established.
Further investigation was underway.