Two Corpses Found In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two corpses found in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Two corpses were found from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a corpse lying at a deserted place near Millat Road and informed the area police.

Similarly, the police also recovered a human corpse from Railway Station Faisalabad.

The police have shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

The identity of bodies has yet to be established.

Further investigation was underway.

