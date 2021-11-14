UrduPoint.com

Two Corpses Found In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:10 PM

Two corpses found in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Two corpses were found in different incidents in suburban areas here on Sunday.

Police said that 11-year-old Ali Hassan, resident of Bagheel Singh, went to madrasa for study last day and did not return home. His parents searched him but in vain.

Today, his body was recovered from a sugarcane field in Bagheel Singh near Kot Radha Kishan police station.

Similarly, police found the body of Ghulam Murtaza (14), resident of Mahalam Kalan in a field near Bhadian on the outskirts of Kasur.

Police took the bodies into custody and shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kasur Kot Radha Kishan Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpar ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpart review ties

29 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

13 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.