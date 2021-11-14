Two corpses found in separate incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Two corpses were found in different incidents in suburban areas here on Sunday.

Police said that 11-year-old Ali Hassan, resident of Bagheel Singh, went to madrasa for study last day and did not return home. His parents searched him but in vain.

Today, his body was recovered from a sugarcane field in Bagheel Singh near Kot Radha Kishan police station.

Similarly, police found the body of Ghulam Murtaza (14), resident of Mahalam Kalan in a field near Bhadian on the outskirts of Kasur.

Police took the bodies into custody and shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.