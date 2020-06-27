UrduPoint.com
Two Corpses Recovered In Okara

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:22 PM

The district police recovered two bodies from separate areas here on Saturday

Renala Khurd, Okara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) -:The district police recovered two bodies from separate areas here on Saturday.

A yet to be identified body of a man was recovered from Lower Bari Doab canal,in the limits of City police Renala Khurd .

Meanwhile,in the area of Qila Sondha Singh, near here, a young man's body was recovered by police from BS Link canal.

