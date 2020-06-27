Two corpses recovered in Okara

The district police recovered two bodies from separate areas here on Saturday

A yet to be identified body of a man was recovered from Lower Bari Doab canal,in the limits of City police Renala Khurd .

Meanwhile,in the area of Qila Sondha Singh, near here, a young man's body was recovered by police from BS Link canal.