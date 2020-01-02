UrduPoint.com
Two Court Absconders Among 78 Suspects Arrested In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:21 PM

The South zone police have arrested two court absconders among 78 suspects and recovered 4395 grams of charas from them in routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours

The police have recovered one pistol, three live rounds, over 4.3 kilograms of charas, four bottles liquor, 15 mobile phones and Rs 910 cash from the suspects, said a spokes person to the DIG South on Thursday.

