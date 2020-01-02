Two court absconders among 78 suspects arrested in Karachi

The South zone police have arrested two court absconders among 78 suspects and recovered 4395 grams of charas from them in routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The South zone police have arrested two court absconders among 78 suspects and recovered 4395 grams of charas from them in routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered one pistol, three live rounds, over 4.3 kilograms of charas, four bottles liquor, 15 mobile phones and Rs 910 cash from the suspects, said a spokes person to the DIG South on Thursday.