Two court absconders netted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol police arrested two court absconders and recovered illegal weapons here on Thursday.

A spokesperson to PHP said that patrolling teams arrested the court absconders Muhammad Irfan and Muahmmad Shafique,besides recovering rifle 244 bore, bullets and 400 gram hashish.

Police also recovered a stolen motorbike from accused Ghulam Rabani and registered a case against him.