Two Courts Of Abbottabad Sealed As Employees Tested COVID Positive

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:45 PM

Two district courts of Abbottabad have been sealed for 14 days as their staff were tested positive for COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Two district courts of Abbottabad have been sealed for 14 days as their staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the health department sources, the staff of Additional Session Judge VII and Civil Judge V were tested coronavirus positive.

The two courts were sealed while their infected staff was directed to quarantine at home.

Two weeks earlier, ten local courts were sealed for five days when their 10 employees were infected with the coronavirus.

