Two cousins abducted for ransom recovered; suspects arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Police recovered two cousins abducted for ransom and apprehended two suspects on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for police, unidentified abductors entered a house and kidnapped cousins, Khalid Aziz and Naveed Ashraf, at gunpoint on March 26.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed immediately formed special police teams to trace and apprehend the culprits. The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of Rs. 10 million for the safe release of the victims.

Police successfully traced and arrested two key suspects, including the ringleader. During interrogations, the arrested suspects confessed the crime.