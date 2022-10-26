UrduPoint.com

Two Cousins Drowned In Chenab River

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Two cousins who were angling at Chenab river were drowned near Chak Robari here Wednesday, said Rescue 1122

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Two cousins who were angling at Chenab river were drowned near Chak Robari here Wednesday, said Rescue 1122. After being altered by a caller, the rescuers reached the spot where two eyewitness told them two youngsters were angling at the river when suddenly one of them slipped into it, the sources said.

They quoted them as saying that another young man jumped into the river to save his cousin but he also went missing after he lost balance after jumping. The victims were later identified as Alyan (10) and Ali Raza (22), they said, adding that the body of one of the drowned youngsters was recovered by rescuers while search operation was discontinued after the darkness fell. They said that Alyan's body was fished out whereas the operation for searching Ali would be resumed the next day.Both the victims belonged to Bokhari Colony of Muzaffargarh, they concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

