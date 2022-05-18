Two cousins killed over an old enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) ::Two cousins were killed by their rivals near Malikabad area at Swabi-Mardan Road over an old enmity, Rescue1122 official said on Wednesday.

The rescue teams rushed to the site after receiving the information about the killing and shifted the bodies of two deceased cousins identified as Qasim Khan (27) and Nazim Khan (28) to Kalu Khan Hospital, Swabi.

Meanwhile, three persons have been nominated in a FIR lodged by the brother of a deceased in Kalu Khan police station and investigation is underway.