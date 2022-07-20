UrduPoint.com

Two Cousins Murdered

Published July 20, 2022

Two cousins murdered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Two cousins were murdered by unidentified persons in a nearby village of Kot Radha Kishan on Wednesday.

Police told APP that unidentified persons abducted Zulqarnain (25) and his cousin Ghulam Abbas (29), residents of Dhala Kalan village and took them to Bawaywala village and subjected them to severe torture after tying them with ropes and later shot them dead.

The accused threw their bodies in a deserted place and fled the scene.

Police along with forensic team reached the spot and collected evidences.

Later, the police shifted the bodies to the THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

Police were investigating.

