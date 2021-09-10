Two Covid-19 patients die, 100 test positive in Hyderabad

Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 541 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 541 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 100 people were tested coronavirus positive till Thursday night with a 7% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 1761 in Hyderabad.

According to district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana, out of 1761 active cases,1719 are isolated at homes while 42 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1527 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 100 cases were reported as positive with a 7% positivity rate, the daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 506,486 people had received first jab while 204,129 received second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 3333 people received their first jab while 4518 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.