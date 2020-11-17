UrduPoint.com
Two COVID-19 Patients Die, 90 More Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:13 PM

Two more patients have died of COVID-19 here on Tuesday, taking the toll to 104 while 90 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Two more patients have died of COVID-19 here on Tuesday, taking the toll to 104 while 90 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad district.

According to health authorities, after change in weather conditions and non implementation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), a surge in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in the district since the last several weeks. Former district Amir Jamat Islami Hyderabad 80 year old Shaikh Shoukat Ali and 75 year old Ahmed Bux s/o Muhammad Bux have succumbed to the virus at Liaquat University Hospital Tuesday morning.

As many as 90 new cases have been reported positive during the last 24 hours taking the tally of active cases in the district to 934; of them only 15 were admitted in hospitals and the rest were under home isolation, health officials informed.

The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to face the COVID-19. Meanwhile, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in Latifabad taluka by using loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

